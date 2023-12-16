The IUPUI Jaguars (3-6) meet the Lindenwood Lions (3-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Lindenwood vs. IUPUI Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Lindenwood Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lindenwood Players to Watch

Jlynn Counter: 15.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Bryce Monroe: 11.0 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.0 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Kidtrell Blocker: 8.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK DJ Jackson: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Vincent Brady II: 6.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

IUPUI Players to Watch

Counter: 15.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Monroe: 11.0 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.0 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Blocker: 8.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jackson: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Brady: 6.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lindenwood vs. IUPUI Stat Comparison

IUPUI Rank IUPUI AVG Lindenwood AVG Lindenwood Rank 322nd 66.0 Points Scored 64.1 339th 300th 77.0 Points Allowed 73.9 246th 335th 28.4 Rebounds 31.1 262nd 196th 8.9 Off. Rebounds 8.1 252nd 359th 3.7 3pt Made 5.4 320th 345th 9.6 Assists 9.3 352nd 283rd 13.4 Turnovers 12.7 233rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.