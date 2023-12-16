How to Watch the Lindenwood (MO) vs. Evansville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Evansville Purple Aces (1-7) will try to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Lindenwood (MO) Lions (2-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Meeks Family Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Lindenwood (MO) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Lindenwood (MO) vs. Evansville Scoring Comparison
- The Lions score an average of 70.6 points per game, 15.8 fewer points than the 86.4 the Purple Aces allow to opponents.
- The 72.9 points per game the Purple Aces record are the same as the Lions allow.
- Evansville has a 1-4 record when scoring more than 74.5 points.
- Lindenwood (MO) has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 72.9 points.
- The Purple Aces shoot 36.3% from the field, 11.3% lower than the Lions concede defensively.
- The Lions shoot 39.7% from the field, 7.6% lower than the Purple Aces allow.
Lindenwood (MO) Leaders
- Ellie Brueggemann: 15.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63)
- Makayla Wallace: 6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.7 FG%
- Mykayla Cunningham: 5.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)
- Mya Skoff: 6.9 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12)
- Alyssa Nielsen: 6.9 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lindenwood (MO) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Bradley
|L 63-56
|Renaissance Coliseum
|12/7/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|W 71-64
|Hyland Performance Arena
|12/11/2023
|Harris-Stowe
|W 99-54
|Hyland Performance Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Evansville
|-
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
|12/31/2023
|Southern Indiana
|-
|Hyland Performance Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.