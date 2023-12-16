Saturday's contest between the Evansville Purple Aces (1-7) and Lindenwood (MO) Lions (2-6) matching up at Meeks Family Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 77-74 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Evansville, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on December 16.

The Lions are coming off of a 99-54 win against Harris-Stowe in their most recent outing on Monday.

Lindenwood (MO) vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming

Lindenwood (MO) vs. Evansville Score Prediction

Prediction: Evansville 77, Lindenwood (MO) 74

Other OVC Predictions

Lindenwood (MO) Schedule Analysis

When the Lions took down the Eastern Michigan Eagles, who are ranked No. 343 in our computer rankings, on December 7 by a score of 71-64, it was their best win of the year thus far.

Lindenwood (MO) has three losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 23rd-most in Division 1.

Lindenwood (MO) Leaders

Ellie Brueggemann: 15.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.0 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63)

15.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.0 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63) Makayla Wallace: 6.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.7 FG%

6.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.7 FG% Mykayla Cunningham: 5.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

5.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Mya Skoff: 6.9 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12)

6.9 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12) Alyssa Nielsen: 6.9 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

Lindenwood (MO) Performance Insights

The Lions put up 70.6 points per game (124th in college basketball) while giving up 74.5 per outing (327th in college basketball). They have a -31 scoring differential and have been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

At home, the Lions score 78.5 points per game. Away, they score 62.8.

At home Lindenwood (MO) is conceding 71.0 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than it is on the road (78.0).

