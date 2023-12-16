The IUPUI Jaguars (3-8) will be attempting to halt a four-game losing streak when hosting the Lindenwood Lions (4-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lindenwood vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lindenwood vs. IUPUI Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Lindenwood vs. IUPUI Betting Trends

Lindenwood is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

Lions games have hit the over four out of seven times this season.

IUPUI has a record of just 1-7-0 against the spread this season.

In the Jaguars' eight chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

