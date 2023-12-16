How to Watch Lindenwood vs. IUPUI on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The IUPUI Jaguars (3-8) will be trying to end a four-game losing skid when hosting the Lindenwood Lions (4-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Lindenwood vs. IUPUI Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Lindenwood Stats Insights
- The Lions make 41.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.3 percentage points lower than the Jaguars have allowed to their opponents (51.3%).
- The Jaguars are the 353rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Lions sit at 306th.
- The Lions average 66.7 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than the 79.0 the Jaguars allow.
- When Lindenwood scores more than 79.0 points, it is 2-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Lindenwood Home & Away Comparison
- Lindenwood averages 74.3 points per game in home games, compared to 56.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 17.5 points per contest.
- Defensively the Lions have played better in home games this season, giving up 65.3 points per game, compared to 84.5 when playing on the road.
- Lindenwood is sinking 4.3 three-pointers per game with a 24.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.5 fewer threes and 1.8% points worse than it is averaging in road games (4.8, 26.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lindenwood Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Idaho State
|L 76-70
|Holt Arena
|12/9/2023
|UMKC
|L 72-67
|Hyland Performance Arena
|12/12/2023
|Avila
|W 81-64
|Hyland Performance Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ IUPUI
|-
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|12/19/2023
|@ Missouri State
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/22/2023
|Rockford
|-
|Hyland Performance Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.