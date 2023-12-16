The IUPUI Jaguars (3-8) will be trying to end a four-game losing skid when hosting the Lindenwood Lions (4-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lindenwood vs. IUPUI Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lindenwood Stats Insights

  • The Lions make 41.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.3 percentage points lower than the Jaguars have allowed to their opponents (51.3%).
  • The Jaguars are the 353rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Lions sit at 306th.
  • The Lions average 66.7 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than the 79.0 the Jaguars allow.
  • When Lindenwood scores more than 79.0 points, it is 2-0.

Lindenwood Home & Away Comparison

  • Lindenwood averages 74.3 points per game in home games, compared to 56.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 17.5 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Lions have played better in home games this season, giving up 65.3 points per game, compared to 84.5 when playing on the road.
  • Lindenwood is sinking 4.3 three-pointers per game with a 24.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.5 fewer threes and 1.8% points worse than it is averaging in road games (4.8, 26.4%).

Lindenwood Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Idaho State L 76-70 Holt Arena
12/9/2023 UMKC L 72-67 Hyland Performance Arena
12/12/2023 Avila W 81-64 Hyland Performance Arena
12/16/2023 @ IUPUI - Indiana Farmers Coliseum
12/19/2023 @ Missouri State - Great Southern Bank Arena
12/22/2023 Rockford - Hyland Performance Arena

