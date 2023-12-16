The IUPUI Jaguars (3-8) will be trying to end a four-game losing skid when hosting the Lindenwood Lions (4-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lindenwood vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Lindenwood Stats Insights

The Lions make 41.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.3 percentage points lower than the Jaguars have allowed to their opponents (51.3%).

The Jaguars are the 353rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Lions sit at 306th.

The Lions average 66.7 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than the 79.0 the Jaguars allow.

When Lindenwood scores more than 79.0 points, it is 2-0.

Lindenwood Home & Away Comparison

Lindenwood averages 74.3 points per game in home games, compared to 56.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 17.5 points per contest.

Defensively the Lions have played better in home games this season, giving up 65.3 points per game, compared to 84.5 when playing on the road.

Lindenwood is sinking 4.3 three-pointers per game with a 24.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.5 fewer threes and 1.8% points worse than it is averaging in road games (4.8, 26.4%).

