The St. Louis Blues, Kevin Hayes among them, face the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Enterprise Center. Prop bets for Hayes are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kevin Hayes vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hayes Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Hayes has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 14:58 on the ice per game.

Hayes has scored a goal in a game six times this year over 29 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 10 of 29 games this year, Hayes has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Hayes has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 29 games played.

Hayes' implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hayes has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hayes Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 87 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 29 Games 3 14 Points 2 8 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.