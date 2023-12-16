For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the St. Louis Blues and the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Kevin Hayes a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Kevin Hayes score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Hayes stats and insights

Hayes has scored in six of 29 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game versus the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Hayes has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 15.7% of them.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars are allowing 87 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Hayes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:18 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Red Wings 2 2 0 15:36 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:12 Away L 3-1 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:48 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 13:09 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:33 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:59 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 16:44 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:01 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 14:01 Away W 4-2

Blues vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

