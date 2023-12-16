Will Kasperi Kapanen find the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues face off against the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Kasperi Kapanen score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Kapanen stats and insights

Kapanen has scored in three of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Stars this season, but has not scored.

Kapanen has no points on the power play.

Kapanen's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 87 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Kapanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Senators 1 0 1 14:47 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:11 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:47 Away L 3-1 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:12 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:40 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:39 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:25 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:10 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:16 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:42 Away W 4-2

Blues vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

