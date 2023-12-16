Kansas vs. Indiana: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 16
The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) are 6.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Assembly Hall. The contest airs at 12:30 PM ET on CBS. The matchup's point total is set at 146.5.
Kansas vs. Indiana Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Bloomington, Indiana
- Venue: Assembly Hall
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kansas
|-6.5
|146.5
Kansas Betting Records & Stats
- In four of nine games this season, Kansas and its opponents have combined to total more than 146.5 points.
- The average total in Kansas' outings this year is 145, 1.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Jayhawks' ATS record is 4-5-0 this season.
- This season, Kansas has been listed as the favorite in four games and won them all.
- The Jayhawks have played as a favorite of -350 or more once this season and won that game.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for Kansas.
Kansas vs. Indiana Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 146.5
|% of Games Over 146.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kansas
|4
|44.4%
|79.9
|154.2
|65.1
|138.2
|144.5
|Indiana
|3
|42.9%
|74.3
|154.2
|73.1
|138.2
|140.8
Additional Kansas Insights & Trends
- The 79.9 points per game the Jayhawks average are 6.8 more points than the Hoosiers allow (73.1).
- Kansas is 2-3 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 73.1 points.
Kansas vs. Indiana Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kansas
|4-5-0
|2-5
|4-5-0
|Indiana
|3-4-0
|1-1
|4-3-0
Kansas vs. Indiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Kansas
|Indiana
|15-1
|Home Record
|15-2
|7-4
|Away Record
|5-7
|4-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-5-0
|7-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-6-0
|78.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.1
|74
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.5
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-4-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-5-0
