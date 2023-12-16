The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) are 6.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Assembly Hall. The contest airs at 12:30 PM ET on CBS. The matchup's point total is set at 146.5.

Kansas vs. Indiana Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Assembly Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas -6.5 146.5

Kansas Betting Records & Stats

In four of nine games this season, Kansas and its opponents have combined to total more than 146.5 points.

The average total in Kansas' outings this year is 145, 1.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Jayhawks' ATS record is 4-5-0 this season.

This season, Kansas has been listed as the favorite in four games and won them all.

The Jayhawks have played as a favorite of -350 or more once this season and won that game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for Kansas.

Kansas vs. Indiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 4 44.4% 79.9 154.2 65.1 138.2 144.5 Indiana 3 42.9% 74.3 154.2 73.1 138.2 140.8

Additional Kansas Insights & Trends

The 79.9 points per game the Jayhawks average are 6.8 more points than the Hoosiers allow (73.1).

Kansas is 2-3 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 73.1 points.

Kansas vs. Indiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 4-5-0 2-5 4-5-0 Indiana 3-4-0 1-1 4-3-0

Kansas vs. Indiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas Indiana 15-1 Home Record 15-2 7-4 Away Record 5-7 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1 74 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.5 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

