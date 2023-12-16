Kansas vs. Indiana: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 16
The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) are 7.5-point favorites as they try to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Assembly Hall. The game airs at 12:30 PM ET on CBS. The point total is 146.5 in the matchup.
Kansas vs. Indiana Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Bloomington, Indiana
- Venue: Assembly Hall
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kansas
|-7.5
|146.5
Kansas vs Indiana Betting Records & Stats
- The Jayhawks' ATS record is 4-5-0 this season.
- Kansas has played as a favorite of -350 or more once this season and won that game.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Jayhawks have a 77.8% chance to win.
- Indiana has a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Hoosiers have been listed as an underdog of +260 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Indiana has a 27.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Kansas vs. Indiana Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 146.5
|% of Games Over 146.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kansas
|4
|44.4%
|79.9
|154.2
|65.1
|138.2
|144.5
|Indiana
|3
|42.9%
|74.3
|154.2
|73.1
|138.2
|140.8
Additional Kansas vs Indiana Insights & Trends
- The 79.9 points per game the Jayhawks score are 6.8 more points than the Hoosiers allow (73.1).
- When Kansas totals more than 73.1 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Hoosiers' 74.3 points per game are 9.2 more points than the 65.1 the Jayhawks allow.
- Indiana is 2-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall when it scores more than 65.1 points.
Kansas vs. Indiana Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kansas
|4-5-0
|2-4
|4-5-0
|Indiana
|3-4-0
|0-1
|4-3-0
Kansas vs. Indiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Kansas
|Indiana
|15-1
|Home Record
|15-2
|7-4
|Away Record
|5-7
|4-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-5-0
|7-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-6-0
|78.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.1
|74
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.5
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-4-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-5-0
