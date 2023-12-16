The Indiana Hoosiers (6-1) face the Kansas Jayhawks (7-1) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 airing on CBS.

Kansas vs. Indiana Game Information

Indiana Players to Watch

  • Kel'el Ware: 17.7 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Malik Reneau: 14.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Trey Galloway: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mackenzie Mgbako: 8.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Xavier Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Indiana Players to Watch

Kansas vs. Indiana Stat Comparison

Indiana Rank Indiana AVG Kansas AVG Kansas Rank
213th 73.6 Points Scored 79.8 90th
129th 68.4 Points Allowed 64.8 61st
233rd 31.9 Rebounds 35.6 90th
306th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 6.5 331st
362nd 3.1 3pt Made 6.9 228th
76th 15.4 Assists 22.8 2nd
192nd 12.0 Turnovers 12.8 242nd

