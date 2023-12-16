The Indiana Hoosiers (6-1) face the Kansas Jayhawks (7-1) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 airing on CBS.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Kansas vs. Indiana Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: CBS

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Kansas Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas Players to Watch

Kel'el Ware: 17.7 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK

17.7 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK Malik Reneau: 14.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

14.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Trey Galloway: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Mackenzie Mgbako: 8.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Xavier Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana Players to Watch

Ware: 17.7 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK

17.7 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK Reneau: 14.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

14.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Galloway: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Mgbako: 8.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas vs. Indiana Stat Comparison

Indiana Rank Indiana AVG Kansas AVG Kansas Rank 213th 73.6 Points Scored 79.8 90th 129th 68.4 Points Allowed 64.8 61st 233rd 31.9 Rebounds 35.6 90th 306th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 6.5 331st 362nd 3.1 3pt Made 6.9 228th 76th 15.4 Assists 22.8 2nd 192nd 12.0 Turnovers 12.8 242nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.