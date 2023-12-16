The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-4) face the Kansas Jayhawks (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. It tips at 5:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Kansas vs. Central Arkansas Scoring Comparison

  • The Sugar Bears put up 7.0 more points per game (69.2) than the Jayhawks give up (62.2).
  • Central Arkansas has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 62.2 points.
  • Kansas is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 69.2 points.
  • The 70.9 points per game the Jayhawks average are 12.8 more points than the Sugar Bears give up (58.1).
  • Kansas is 5-2 when scoring more than 58.1 points.
  • Central Arkansas has a 5-3 record when giving up fewer than 70.9 points.
  • The Jayhawks are making 44.3% of their shots from the field, 10.4% higher than the Sugar Bears concede to opponents (33.9%).
  • The Sugar Bears shoot 41.8% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Jayhawks concede.

Kansas Leaders

  • Taiyanna Jackson: 13.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK, 60.8 FG%
  • Holly Kersgieter: 11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.3 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (19-for-43)
  • S'Mya Nichols: 14.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)
  • Zakiyah Franklin: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.9 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)
  • Wyvette Mayberry: 10.2 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Texas A&M L 63-52 Reed Arena
12/6/2023 Houston Christian W 79-57 Allen Fieldhouse
12/10/2023 @ Wichita State W 76-56 Charles Koch Arena
12/16/2023 Central Arkansas - Allen Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Nebraska - Allen Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 West Virginia - Allen Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.