The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (5-3) will play the Kansas Jayhawks (3-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. The game is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Kansas vs. Central Arkansas Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Kansas Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas Players to Watch

Taiyanna Jackson: 15.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 2.2 BLK

15.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 2.2 BLK Holly Kersgieter: 11.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK S'Mya Nichols: 13.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Wyvette Mayberry: 10.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Zakiyah Franklin: 10.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Central Arkansas Players to Watch

Jackson: 15.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 2.2 BLK

15.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 2.2 BLK Kersgieter: 11.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Nichols: 13.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Mayberry: 10.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Franklin: 10.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.