2024 NCAA Bracketology: Kansas March Madness Odds | December 18
Will Kansas be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Kansas' full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Kansas' upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1100
- Preseason national championship odds: +1000
How Kansas ranks
|Record
|Big 12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-1
|0-0
|2
|2
|11
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kansas' best wins
Kansas registered its best win of the season on December 1, when it defeated the UConn Huskies, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 69-65. Kevin McCullar led the way against UConn, dropping 21 points. Next on the team was KJ Adams with 18 points.
Next best wins
- 69-60 over Tennessee (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 22
- 89-84 over Kentucky (No. 14/AP Poll) on November 14
- 75-71 on the road over Indiana (No. 70/RPI) on December 16
- 73-64 at home over Missouri (No. 94/RPI) on December 9
- 99-61 at home over Manhattan (No. 154/RPI) on November 10
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Kansas' quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 4-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
- Kansas has the most Quadrant 1 wins in the country according to the RPI (four).
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Kansas is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Kansas gets the 46th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Jayhawks have 20 games remaining this season, including 15 against teams with worse records, and 19 against teams with records above .500.
- Kansas has 20 games left this season, including eight contests versus Top 25 teams.
Kansas' next game
- Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks vs. Yale Bulldogs
- Date/Time: Friday, December 22 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Kansas games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.