The Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) will try to build on a five-game winning run when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Assembly Hall. It airs at 12:30 PM ET on CBS.

Kansas vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: CBS

Kansas vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Kansas vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Kansas has compiled a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Jayhawks games have hit the over four out of nine times this season.

Indiana is 3-4-0 ATS this year.

Hoosiers games have gone over the point total four out of seven times this year.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 Kansas is third-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1100), much higher than its computer rankings (18th-best).

Oddsmakers have made the Jayhawks' national championship odds slightly worse now (+1100) compared to the beginning of the season (+1000).

With odds of +1100, Kansas has been given an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship.

