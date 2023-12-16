How to Watch Kansas vs. Indiana on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) will try to extend a five-game winning run when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Assembly Hall. It airs at 12:30 PM ET on CBS.
Kansas vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
- LSU vs Texas (12:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Baylor vs Michigan State (2:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Houston vs Texas A&M (2:30 PM ET | December 16)
Kansas Stats Insights
- This season, the Jayhawks have a 52.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.9% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Hoosiers' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Kansas shoots better than 41.8% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.
- The Jayhawks are the 85th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoosiers rank 285th.
- The Jayhawks record 79.9 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 73.1 the Hoosiers give up.
- Kansas has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 73.1 points.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Kansas put up 4.8 more points per game (78.8) than it did away from home (74.0).
- The Jayhawks ceded 67.9 points per game last season at home, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.0).
- Kansas sunk 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|UConn
|W 69-65
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|UMKC
|W 88-69
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Missouri
|W 73-64
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|12/22/2023
|Yale
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|Wichita State
|-
|T-Mobile Center
