The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Assembly Hall. The matchup airs on CBS.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kansas vs. Indiana Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

  • This season, the Jayhawks have a 52.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.9% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Hoosiers' opponents have hit.
  • Kansas has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
  • The Jayhawks are the 85th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoosiers rank 285th.
  • The Jayhawks record 79.9 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 73.1 the Hoosiers allow.
  • When Kansas puts up more than 73.1 points, it is 5-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kansas put up 78.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.8 more points than it averaged on the road (74).
  • The Jayhawks surrendered 67.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69).
  • At home, Kansas drained 0.1 more treys per game (7.2) than when playing on the road (7.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to away from home (34.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 UConn W 69-65 Allen Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 UMKC W 88-69 Allen Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Missouri W 73-64 Allen Fieldhouse
12/16/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
12/22/2023 Yale - Allen Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 Wichita State - T-Mobile Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.