Kansas vs. Central Arkansas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 16
Saturday's game between the Kansas Jayhawks (5-4) and Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-4) at Allen Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 75-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Kansas, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on December 16.
The Jayhawks head into this matchup on the heels of a 76-56 victory over Wichita State on Sunday.
Kansas vs. Central Arkansas Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
Kansas vs. Central Arkansas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas 75, Central Arkansas 58
Kansas Schedule Analysis
- The Jayhawks captured their signature win of the season on November 30, when they defeated the SE Louisiana Lions, who rank No. 143 in our computer rankings, 67-56.
- The Jayhawks have tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (four).
- The Jayhawks have two wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 38th-most in the country.
Kansas 2023-24 Best Wins
- 67-56 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 143) on November 30
- 76-56 on the road over Wichita State (No. 232) on December 10
- 70-61 over UMKC (No. 235) on November 18
- 88-46 at home over Northwestern State (No. 244) on November 8
- 79-57 at home over Houston Christian (No. 291) on December 6
Kansas Leaders
- Taiyanna Jackson: 13.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK, 60.8 FG%
- Holly Kersgieter: 11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.3 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (19-for-43)
- S'Mya Nichols: 14.6 PTS, 50 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)
- Zakiyah Franklin: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.9 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)
- Wyvette Mayberry: 10.2 PTS, 36 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40)
Kansas Performance Insights
- The Jayhawks outscore opponents by 8.7 points per game (scoring 70.9 points per game to rank 121st in college basketball while giving up 62.2 per outing to rank 146th in college basketball) and have a +78 scoring differential overall.
