Josh Giddey could make a big impact for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, against the Denver Nuggets.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 14, Giddey put up 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 128-123 loss versus the Kings.

If you'd like to make predictions on Giddey's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.0 10.7 Rebounds 5.5 6.1 6.5 Assists 4.5 4.4 4.0 PRA -- 22.5 21.2 PR -- 18.1 17.2 3PM 1.5 0.9 1.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Giddey's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Josh Giddey Insights vs. the Nuggets

Giddey has taken 12.0 shots per game this season and made 5.1 per game, which account for 13.4% and 11.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 0.9 threes per game, or 6.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Giddey's Thunder average 104.5 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's fastest, ranking third with 100.4 possessions per contest.

Allowing 110.5 points per game, the Nuggets are the sixth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Nuggets concede 43 rebounds per game, ranking ninth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets are seventh in the NBA, allowing 25 per game.

The Nuggets are the fourth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Josh Giddey vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/29/2023 22 9 2 3 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.