Jalen Williams and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates take on the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 128-123 loss versus the Kings, Williams tallied five points.

With prop bets available for Williams, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Jalen Williams Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 17.2 16.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 4.1 Assists 3.5 3.7 3.7 PRA -- 25.1 24.2 PR -- 21.4 20.5



Jalen Williams Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 12.5% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.9 per contest.

Williams' Thunder average 104.5 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's fastest, ranking third with 100.4 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets are the sixth-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 110.5 points per game.

Giving up 43.0 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the ninth-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets have allowed 25.0 per contest, seventh in the league.

Jalen Williams vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/29/2023 28 13 3 5 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.