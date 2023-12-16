Should you bet on Brayden Schenn to light the lamp when the St. Louis Blues and the Dallas Stars go head to head on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Brayden Schenn score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Schenn stats and insights

Schenn has scored in five of 29 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Stars this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.

Schenn's shooting percentage is 13.8%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 87 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Schenn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:19 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:25 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:56 Away L 3-1 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:27 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 15:57 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:09 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:54 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 3 2 1 15:15 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:27 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:37 Away W 4-2

Blues vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

