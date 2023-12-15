MVC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago State Cougars versus the UIC Flames is the only game on the Friday college basketball schedule that includes a MVC team on the court.
MVC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Chicago State Cougars at UIC Flames
|8:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
