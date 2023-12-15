Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lafayette County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
If you live in Lafayette County, Missouri and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lafayette County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lafayette County High School at Lone Jack High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Lone Jack, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
