If you reside in Jackson County, Missouri and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Jackson County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lafayette County High School at Lone Jack High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Lone Jack, MO

Lone Jack, MO How to Stream: Watch Here

Truman High School at William Chrisman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Independence, MO

Independence, MO Conference: Suburban

Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Barstow High School at Heritage Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Olathe, KS

Olathe, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Maranatha Christian Academy at Northland Christian School