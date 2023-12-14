UMKC vs. Alabama A&M December 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-3) play the UMKC Kangaroos (2-5) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Swinney Recreation Center. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET.
UMKC vs. Alabama A&M Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
UMKC Players to Watch
- Nariyah Simmons: 12.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dom Phillips: 8.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Lisa Thomas: 7.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alayna Contreras: 10.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Emani Bennett: 7.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Alabama A&M Players to Watch
