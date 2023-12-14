The Oklahoma City Thunder (15-7) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report heading into a Thursday, December 14 matchup with the Sacramento Kings (13-9) at Golden 1 Center, which starts at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Thunder enter this contest following a 134-120 win against the Jazz on Monday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's team-high 30 points paced the Thunder in the victory.

Thunder vs Kings Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Luguentz Dort SG Questionable Ankle 10.3 4.1 1.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: Alex Len: Out (Ankle)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Thunder vs. Kings Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and BSOK

NBCS-CA and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.