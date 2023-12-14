On Thursday, December 14, 2023, the Sacramento Kings (10-7) square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (12-6) at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSOK.

Thunder vs. Kings Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA, BSOK

Thunder Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets the Thunder 30.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He also averages 2.3 steals (first in NBA) and 0.9 blocked shots.

Chet Holmgren is putting up 17.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He's draining 53.7% of his shots from the field and 41% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.

The Thunder are receiving 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game from Josh Giddey this year.

Jalen Williams is putting up 17.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He is sinking 50.8% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per game.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is making 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 42.7% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per game.

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis posts 18.7 points, 11.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest, shooting 58.7% from the field.

De'Aaron Fox averages 30.7 points, 4.8 boards and 5.8 assists per game, shooting 48.9% from the field and 36.3% from downtown with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Malik Monk posts 13.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 40.3% from the floor and 40.2% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin Huerter puts up 12.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Keegan Murray posts 13.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 39% from the field and 28.7% from downtown with 2.1 made treys per game.

Thunder vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Kings Thunder 116.1 Points Avg. 119.4 116.7 Points Allowed Avg. 110.9 46.4% Field Goal % 49.5% 34.9% Three Point % 39.8%

