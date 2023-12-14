Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-7) match up against De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (13-9) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Golden 1 Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSOK.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Thunder vs. Kings matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Thunder vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSOK

NBCS-CA and BSOK Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Thunder vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Thunder vs Kings Additional Info

Thunder vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings have a -13 scoring differential, putting up 116.3 points per game (ninth in the league) and giving up 116.9 (21st in the NBA).

The Thunder are outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game, with a +166 scoring differential overall. They put up 120.4 points per game (fifth in NBA) and give up 112.8 per outing (12th in league).

These teams are scoring 236.7 points per game between them, 4.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams give up 229.7 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Sacramento is 12-10-0 ATS this season.

Oklahoma City is 16-6-0 ATS this season.

Thunder and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +4000 +1800 - Kings +4000 +1600 -

