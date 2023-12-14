The Sacramento Kings (13-9) face Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-7) at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Thursday, December 14, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Thunder vs. Kings Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and BSOK
  • Location: Sacramento, California
  • Arena: Golden 1 Center
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Domantas Sabonis Fantasy Comparison

Stat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Domantas Sabonis
Total Fantasy Pts 1083.5 964.8
Fantasy Pts Per Game 51.6 43.9
Fantasy Rank 12 5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Domantas Sabonis Insights

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder

  • Gilgeous-Alexander's averages for the season are 30.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists, making 55.0% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.
  • The Thunder outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game (posting 120.4 points per game, fifth in league, and conceding 112.8 per contest, 11th in NBA) and have a +166 scoring differential.
  • The 41.0 rebounds per game Oklahoma City accumulates rank 26th in the NBA, 5.8 fewer than the 46.8 its opponents pull down.
  • The Thunder connect on 12.9 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 39.1% rate (first in NBA), compared to the 13.5 their opponents make, shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc.
  • Oklahoma City has won the turnover battle by 3.8 per game, committing 12.1 (fourth in NBA) while forcing 15.9 (first in league).

Domantas Sabonis & the Kings

  • Domantas Sabonis averages 18.5 points, 12.2 boards and 6.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.
  • The Kings have a -13 scoring differential, putting up 116.3 points per game (ninth in the league) and giving up 116.9 (21st in the NBA).
  • The 43.7 rebounds per game Sacramento averages rank 19th in the NBA. Its opponents record 43.9 per outing.
  • The Kings knock down 15.0 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league), 3.0 more than their opponents (12.0).
  • Sacramento forces 13.5 turnovers per game (17th in the league) while committing 13.0 (12th in NBA play).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Domantas Sabonis Advanced Stats

Stat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Domantas Sabonis
Plus/Minus Per Game 9.7 -2.9
Usage Percentage 32.3% 22.0%
True Shooting Pct 64.1% 61.5%
Total Rebound Pct 8.6% 19.4%
Assist Pct 31.4% 29.9%

