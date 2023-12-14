The Ottawa Senators (11-12) visit the St. Louis Blues (13-14-1), who have fallen in four straight, on Thursday, December 14 at 8:00 PM ET on BSMW and ESPN+.

The Blues have gone 3-7-0 over the past 10 contests, putting up 27 total goals (three power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 10.7%). They have allowed 38 goals to their opponents.

As hockey action continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which team we predict will capture the win in Thursday's game.

Blues vs. Senators Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this matchup predicts a final result of Blues 4, Senators 3.

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have a 2-1-3 record in overtime contests this season and a 13-14-1 overall record.

St. Louis has won all three of its games that were decided by one goal.

In eight games this season when the Blues ended a game with just one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-6-1).

St. Louis has earned four points (2-4-0 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Blues have scored more than two goals in 13 games, earning 20 points from those contests.

This season, St. Louis has capitalized on a single power-play goal in five games and registered six points with a record of 3-2-0.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, St. Louis has posted a record of 6-6-0 (12 points).

The Blues' opponents have had more shots in 14 games. The Blues went 6-7-1 in those matchups (13 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Senators Rank Senators AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 9th 3.39 Goals Scored 2.82 26th 17th 3.22 Goals Allowed 3.32 24th 6th 33 Shots 30.4 15th 16th 30.1 Shots Allowed 32.5 27th 22nd 17.53% Power Play % 8.43% 31st 31st 72.37% Penalty Kill % 78.48% 20th

Blues vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW and ESPN+

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

