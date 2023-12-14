The St. Louis Blues, Robert Thomas among them, meet the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Enterprise Center. Prop bets for Thomas in that upcoming Blues-Senators game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Robert Thomas vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW and ESPN+

BSMW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thomas Season Stats Insights

Thomas' plus-minus this season, in 20:35 per game on the ice, is +6.

Thomas has scored a goal in nine of 28 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Thomas has a point in 19 games this season (out of 28), including multiple points six times.

In 12 of 28 games this year, Thomas has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Thomas goes over his points prop total is 65.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Thomas going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 51.2%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Thomas Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have conceded 74 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 28 Games 2 27 Points 0 10 Goals 0 17 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.