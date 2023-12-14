Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pike County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Pike County, Missouri, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Pike County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bowling Green High School at Highland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Lewistown, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
