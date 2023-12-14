Pavel Buchnevich will be among those on the ice Thursday when his St. Louis Blues meet the Ottawa Senators at Enterprise Center. If you're thinking about a wager on Buchnevich against the Senators, we have plenty of info to help.

Pavel Buchnevich vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Buchnevich Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Buchnevich has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 18:06 on the ice per game.

Buchnevich has netted a goal in a game seven times this year in 26 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 13 of 26 games this year, Buchnevich has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Buchnevich has an assist in nine of 26 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 61.7% that Buchnevich hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Buchnevich has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Buchnevich Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 74 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 26 Games 2 21 Points 0 9 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

