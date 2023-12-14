How to Watch Marquette vs. St. Thomas on TV or Live Stream - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Tommies have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- Marquette has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the 306th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tommies sit at 322nd.
- The 79.8 points per game the Golden Eagles record are 18.7 more points than the Tommies allow (61.1).
- Marquette is 8-2 when scoring more than 61.1 points.
St. Thomas Stats Insights
- The Tommies have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 41% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.
- St. Thomas has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41% from the field.
- The Tommies are the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 307th.
- The Tommies score an average of 67.5 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 66 the Golden Eagles allow.
- St. Thomas is 6-4 when giving up fewer than 79.8 points.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Marquette posted 83.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 79.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.
- Defensively the Golden Eagles were better at home last season, ceding 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 on the road.
- In home games, Marquette averaged 0.1 more three-pointers per game (8.9) than when playing on the road (8.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in away games (34.8%).
St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, St. Thomas scored 12.4 more points per game at home (81.1) than away (68.7).
- The Tommies gave up 64.3 points per game at home last season, and 76.6 on the road.
- At home, St. Thomas sunk 9.3 triples per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged away (8). St. Thomas' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than away (32.1%).
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 75-64
|Kohl Center
|12/6/2023
|Texas
|W 86-65
|Fiserv Forum
|12/9/2023
|Notre Dame
|W 78-59
|Fiserv Forum
|12/14/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/19/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Georgetown
|-
|Fiserv Forum
St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Western Michigan
|W 65-51
|University Arena
|12/6/2023
|Milwaukee
|W 75-71
|Schoenecker Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Chicago State
|W 66-50
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/14/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/17/2023
|Crown (MN)
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
|12/21/2023
|Wisconsin-River Falls
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
