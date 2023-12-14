The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest versus the Ottawa Senators is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Marco Scandella score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Marco Scandella score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Scandella stats and insights

  • Scandella has scored in one of 26 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Senators yet this season.
  • Scandella has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

  • On defense, the Senators have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 74 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks eighth.
  • So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Scandella recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 12:09 Home L 6-4
12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:04 Away L 3-1
12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:30 Home L 6-3
12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:00 Away W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:43 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:45 Home W 6-4
11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:46 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:59 Away W 4-2
11/24/2023 Predators 1 0 1 14:00 Home L 8-3
11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:08 Away W 6-5

Blues vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSMW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

