A pair of the NBA's top scorers take the court when De'Aaron Fox (sixth, 29.5 PPG) and the Sacramento Kings (13-9) host Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fifth, 30.4 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-7) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSOK. The Kings are 1.5-point favorites.

Thunder vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSOK

NBCS-CA and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Thunder vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 117 - Kings 116

Thunder vs Kings Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 1.5)

Thunder (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-1.7)

Thunder (-1.7) Pick OU: Under (242.5)



Under (242.5) Computer Predicted Total: 233.2

The Thunder have put together a 16-6-0 ATS record this season compared to the 12-10-0 mark of the Kings.

Oklahoma City covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 77.8% of the time. That's more often than Sacramento covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (46.7%).

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2023-24, Sacramento does it in fewer games (54.5% of the time) than Oklahoma City (59.1%).

The Kings have a .600 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-6) this season, higher than the .556 winning percentage for the Thunder as a moneyline underdog (5-4).

Thunder Performance Insights

Offensively, the Thunder are the fifth-best squad in the NBA (120.4 points per game). Defensively, they are 11th (112.8 points allowed per game).

On the glass, Oklahoma City is fifth-worst in the NBA in rebounds (41 per game). It is second-worst in rebounds allowed (46.8 per game).

This season the Thunder are ranked 20th in the NBA in assists at 25.4 per game.

Oklahoma City is the fourth-best team in the NBA in turnovers per game (12.1) and best in turnovers forced (15.9).

The Thunder are 11th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.9 per game) and best in 3-point percentage (39.1%).

