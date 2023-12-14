Will Kevin Hayes Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 14?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the St. Louis Blues and the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Kevin Hayes a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Kevin Hayes score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Hayes stats and insights
- In six of 28 games this season, Hayes has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Senators.
- Hayes has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 16.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have conceded 74 goals in total (3.2 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Hayes recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|2
|0
|15:36
|Home
|L 6-4
|12/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:12
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|13:09
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:59
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|16:44
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|14:01
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:22
|Home
|L 8-3
Blues vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
