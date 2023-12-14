Josh Giddey and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates face the Sacramento Kings on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 134-120 win over the Jazz (his previous game) Giddey posted 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

If you'd like to place a wager on Giddey's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.7 10.0 Rebounds 5.5 6.0 6.2 Assists 4.5 4.4 3.8 PRA -- 22.1 20 PR -- 17.7 16.2 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.1



Josh Giddey Insights vs. the Kings

This season, Giddey has made 5.0 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 11.3% of his team's total makes.

Giddey is averaging 2.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Thunder rank 24th in possessions per game with 104.1. His opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest tempos with 103.5 possessions per contest.

The Kings are the 21st-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 116.9 points per contest.

The Kings are the 16th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 43.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Kings have conceded 27.1 per contest, 22nd in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Kings have given up 12 makes per contest, ninth in the NBA.

Josh Giddey vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 27 13 4 5 0 0 0

