The Oklahoma City Thunder, Isaiah Joe included, square off versus the Sacramento Kings on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 11, Joe produced nine points in a 134-120 win versus the Jazz.

If you'd like to make predictions on Joe's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Isaiah Joe Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.0 10.0 Rebounds -- 2.3 2.4 Assists -- 1.1 1.3 PRA -- 13.4 13.7 PR -- 12.3 12.4



Isaiah Joe Insights vs. the Kings

Joe is responsible for attempting 8.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.2 per game.

Joe's opponents, the Kings, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103.5 possessions per game, while his Thunder rank 24th in possessions per game with 104.1.

Defensively, the Kings are ranked 21st in the league, conceding 116.9 points per game.

The Kings are the 16th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 43.9 rebounds per game.

Allowing 27.1 assists per contest, the Kings are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA.

Isaiah Joe vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 20 9 1 0 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.