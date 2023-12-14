Brayden Schenn and the St. Louis Blues will be in action on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Ottawa Senators. Looking to bet on Schenn's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brayden Schenn vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW and ESPN+

BSMW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Schenn Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Schenn has a plus-minus of -10, while averaging 17:16 on the ice per game.

In five of 28 games this year Schenn has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Schenn has a point in nine games this season (out of 28), including multiple points three times.

In seven of 28 games this season, Schenn has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Schenn has an implied probability of 48.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Schenn has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Schenn Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 74 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 28 Games 2 16 Points 0 8 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.