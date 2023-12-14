On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues square off with the Ottawa Senators. Is Brayden Schenn going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Brayden Schenn score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Schenn stats and insights

  • Schenn has scored in five of 28 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Senators.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
  • He has a 14.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators have conceded 74 goals in total (3.2 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Schenn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:25 Home L 6-4
12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:56 Away L 3-1
12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:27 Away L 5-2
12/6/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 15:57 Home L 6-3
12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:09 Away W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:54 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Sabres 3 2 1 15:15 Home W 6-4
11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:27 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:37 Away W 4-2
11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 8-3

Blues vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSMW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

