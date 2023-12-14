When the Ottawa Senators meet the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Thursday (starting at 8:00 PM ET), Tim Stutzle and Robert Thomas will be among the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

Blues vs. Senators Game Information

Blues Players to Watch

Thomas is a leading scorer for St. Louis, with 27 points this season, as he has put up 10 goals and 17 assists in 28 games.

Pavel Buchnevich has made a major impact for St. Louis this season with 21 points (nine goals and 12 assists).

This season, Jordan Kyrou has five goals and 12 assists, for a season point total of 17.

In the crease, Joel Hofer's record stands at 5-5-0 on the season, giving up 26 goals (3.2 goals against average) and compiling 217 saves with an .893% save percentage (48th in the league).

Senators Players to Watch

Stuetzle has been a key contributor for Ottawa this season, collecting 26 points in 23 games.

Through 23 games, Claude Giroux has scored nine goals and picked up 13 assists.

Vladimir Tarasenko's total of 19 points is via six goals and 13 assists.

Anton Forsberg (5-5-0) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .885% save percentage ranks 57th in the NHL.

Blues vs. Senators Stat Comparison

Senators Rank Senators AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 9th 3.39 Goals Scored 2.82 26th 17th 3.22 Goals Allowed 3.32 24th 6th 33 Shots 30.4 15th 16th 30.1 Shots Allowed 32.5 27th 22nd 17.53% Power Play % 8.43% 31st 31st 72.37% Penalty Kill % 78.48% 20th

