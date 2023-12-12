Will Torey Krug Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 12?
The St. Louis Blues' upcoming game against the Detroit Red Wings is set for Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Torey Krug find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Torey Krug score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Krug stats and insights
- In one of 27 games this season, Krug scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.
- Krug has picked up three assists on the power play.
- Krug averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 1.6%.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 88 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Krug recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|23:41
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|24:33
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|23:39
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:46
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|24:25
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|22:12
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|26:30
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|19:04
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|18:12
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:44
|Away
|W 6-5
Blues vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
