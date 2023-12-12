Should you bet on Robert Thomas to find the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues and the Detroit Red Wings face off on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Robert Thomas score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Thomas stats and insights

In nine of 27 games this season, Thomas has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Red Wings.

Thomas has picked up four assists on the power play.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Thomas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:10 Away L 3-1 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 2 2 0 23:52 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 22:51 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 21:35 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:53 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 21:00 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 23:22 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 18:23 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 2 1 1 19:54 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 20:51 Away W 6-5

Blues vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

