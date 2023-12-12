Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Monroe County, Missouri. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Monroe County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Monroe City High School at Mark Twain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Center, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.