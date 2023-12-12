In Madison County, Missouri, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Madison County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Roosevelt High School at Edwardsville High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12

6:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Edwardsville, IL

Edwardsville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fredericktown High School at Bismarck High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12

6:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Bismarck, MO

Bismarck, MO Conference: Mineral Area

Mineral Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Hazelwood West High School at Madison High School