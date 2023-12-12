Ahead of their Tuesday, December 12 game against the Detroit Red Wings (14-9-4) at Enterprise Center, which begins at 8:30 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues (13-13-1) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury J.T. Compher LW Out Undisclosed Klim Kostin C Out Undisclosed Dylan Larkin C Out Head Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body

Blues vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Blues Season Insights

The Blues rank 25th in the NHL with 75 goals scored (2.8 per game).

They have the league's 25th-ranked goal differential at -12.

Red Wings Season Insights

The Red Wings' 100 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them second in the NHL.

Detroit has allowed 88 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in the NHL.

Their +12 goal differential is eighth-best in the league.

Blues vs. Red Wings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Blues (-130) Red Wings (+110) 6.5

