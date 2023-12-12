Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Barton County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Barton County, Missouri, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Barton County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Golden City High School at Dadeville High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Dadeville, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.