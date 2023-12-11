You can find player prop bet odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, John Collins and other players on the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz before their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Monday at Paycom Center.

Thunder vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSOK and KJZZ

BSOK and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +114) 6.5 (Over: -122) 0.5 (Over: -204)

Gilgeous-Alexander's 30.5 points per game average is 2.0 fewer than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.1 more rebounds per game (5.6) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has knocked down 1.2 three pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +122) 1.5 (Over: -102)

Chet Holmgren's 17.1-point scoring average is 0.4 less than Monday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 7.8 per game -- is 0.7 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (8.5).

Holmgren picks up 2.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Monday.

He drains 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

Josh Giddey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: +154)

Monday's over/under for Josh Giddey is 11.5 points, 0.2 fewer than his season average.

He has collected 5.8 boards per game, 0.3 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Giddey averages 4.2 assists, 0.3 less than his over/under on Monday.

Giddey, at 0.8 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.7 less than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: +122)

Collins' 14.5 points per game are 1.0 less than Monday's over/under.

He has pulled down 8.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Collins has connected on 1.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Jordan Clarkson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: -169)

Monday's over/under for Jordan Clarkson is 16.5 points. That is 0.6 fewer than his season average of 17.1.

He has averaged 0.2 less rebounds per game (3.3) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (3.5).

Clarkson's year-long assist average -- 4.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Monday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Clarkson's 1.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

