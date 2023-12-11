How to Watch the Thunder vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Utah Jazz (7-15) will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-7) after losing five road games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Jazz, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Thunder vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Thunder vs Jazz Additional Info
|Thunder vs Jazz Players to Watch
|Thunder vs Jazz Injury Report
|Thunder vs Jazz Odds/Over/Under
|Thunder vs Jazz Betting Trends & Stats
|Thunder vs Jazz Prediction
|Thunder vs Jazz Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Thunder Stats Insights
- This season, the Thunder have a 49% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 48.8% of shots the Jazz's opponents have made.
- Oklahoma City has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.8% from the field.
- The Jazz are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 26th.
- The Thunder score 119.7 points per game, equal to what the Jazz allow.
- When Oklahoma City puts up more than 119.7 points, it is 11-2.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Thunder have performed better in home games this year, posting 122.8 points per game, compared to 116.3 per game in road games.
- Oklahoma City is surrendering 117.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 10.1 more points than it is allowing away from home (107.2).
- In home games, the Thunder are averaging 2.1 fewer treys per game (11.6) than on the road (13.7). They also have a worse three-point percentage at home (34.7%) compared to in away games (43.4%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Luguentz Dort
|Out
|Ankle
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.