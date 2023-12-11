The Utah Jazz (7-15) will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-7) after losing five road games in a row.

Thunder vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports

Thunder vs Jazz Additional Info

Thunder Stats Insights

This season, the Thunder have a 49% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 48.8% of shots the Jazz's opponents have made.

Oklahoma City has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.8% from the field.

The Jazz are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 26th.

The Thunder score 119.7 points per game, equal to what the Jazz allow.

When Oklahoma City puts up more than 119.7 points, it is 11-2.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Thunder have performed better in home games this year, posting 122.8 points per game, compared to 116.3 per game in road games.

Oklahoma City is surrendering 117.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 10.1 more points than it is allowing away from home (107.2).

In home games, the Thunder are averaging 2.1 fewer treys per game (11.6) than on the road (13.7). They also have a worse three-point percentage at home (34.7%) compared to in away games (43.4%).

Thunder Injuries